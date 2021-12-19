'Ombatthane Dikku' features strong female characters who take the story forward: Dayal Padmanaban

Noted filmmaker Dayal Padmanaban says that Ombatthane Dikku, starring 'Loose Mada' Yogi and Aditi Prabhudeva, will feature strong female characters even though is not a 'woman-centric' movie. He adds that the action-drama, a 'legal adaptation' of a Tamil flick, will highlight the challenges faced by an 'outsider;

The ace storyteller, known for directing hard-hitting films such as Ranganayki and Aa Karaala Ratri, opens up about his professional journey and reveals that he will never look back at his career with regret as he entered the profession because of his passion for cinema.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What is Ombatthane Dikku about?

The film is a legal adaptation of a Tamil film. I don't want to reveal the name now but yes this version will be a proper action-thriller. I have tweaked the plot to suit the Kannada audience.

How was the experience of working with Yogi?

Yogi is a proven actor and there's no questioning his abilities. The film is about someone who hails from outside Bengaluru. He suited or rather looked the part.

Will Ombatthane Dikku be another Ranganayaki for the leading lady Aditi Prabhudeva?

While this isn't a women-centric movie, she does have a key part here. Her character pushes the character forward.The film, like my previous work, features strong female characters especially that of the mother.

What made you go in for the title Ombatthane Dikku?

It translates to the ninth direction. There are eight directions we know about. By invoking or alluding to the ninth one, we are highlighting that this is something unexpected.

The film has been delayed a bit due to the pandemic.

I am not worried about that as all the films that are being released these days were shot a couple of years ago. We are on an even field that way.

How did you deal with the Covid-19 lockdown?

That was a frustrating time for me as a creative person. After the first lockdown, I got the opportunity to work on Anaganaga O Athidhi, a remake of Aa Karaala Ratri. That project kind of saved my life.

Any professional regrets?

I came to the industry because of my passion for the craft. There will never be any regrets about the work I do.

Any plans of entering the Hindi film industry?

Talks are on to remake Aa Karaala Ratri in Hindi but I do not know whether I will direct it