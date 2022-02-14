On Valentine's Day, Prime Video announces Indian adaptations of 'Modern Love'

Prime Video on Valentine's Day announced local adaptations of the international series Modern Love.
Launching in three Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the series will be titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad.
The series will feature adaptations of stories from the eponymous column, with each episode designed to take audiences on a heartwarming journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, familial love, love towards one's friends, and love that emerges out of kindness among others.
The anthology series will release later this year
