'One': Mammootty regains form in political drama

One (Netflix)

Malayalam

Director: Santhosh Viswanath

Cast: Mammootty, Joju George and Murali Gopy

Rating: 3/5

Mammootty, a gifted performer, has of late disappointed fans with his poor choice of films. The half-cooked ‘Priest’, released last month, gave fodder to debates about his fading career. ‘One’, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is a welcome change.

The thriller-drama takes a look at idealism in politics. Kadakkal Chandran (Mammootty), chief minister, has dedicated more than three decades to politics and is still untouched by its vices. He remembers his roots, appreciates criticism, and is secure as an individual.

‘One’, referring to the chief minister’s vehicle registration, also suggests Chandran is ‘the one’ that society needs today.

The director portrays him as a leader every state should dream of. Chandran takes rebellious remarks from youngsters in his stride and has no qualms about apologising. It doesn’t bother him that his attitude puts his party’s reputation at risk.

Mammootty is impressive. His struggle to bring in a new rule (Right to Recall) makes you smile. Turning cliched lines into impactful ones with his trademark style, Mammooty is convincing as a changemaker.

Joju as his close friend and party chief delivers a mature performance while Nimisha Sajayan, as Chandran’s sister, plays a small and touching role. The ever-dependable Murali Gopy is effortless as the opposition leader.

The director nicely blends good intentions with commercial elements. The screenplay is effective and ‘One’ is a fine entertainer.