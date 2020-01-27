Oscars 2020 Best Supporting Actor nominees: Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt

Oscars 2020, the biggest and most talked-about event of the year in the entertainment world, is all set to take place on February 10, 2020 and this has given movie buffs a big reason to celebrate. Some of the biggest names from Hollywood are set to lock horns this time around and this has created a great deal of buzz for all the right reasons. The 'Best Supporting Actor' category in particular has piqued the curiosity as bonaffide legends like Tom Hanks, Al Pacino and Brad Pitt are in the run. Here is the complete list of nominees.

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Powerhouse performer Tom Hanks bagged the coveted nomination for his fine act in Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which saw him play popular Television personality Fred Rogers.

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins earned the nomination for delivering a critically-acclaimed performance in The Two Popes. In it, he essayed the role of Pope Benedict XVI and complemented Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce quite well.

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Martin Scorsese's gangster-drama The Irishman took social media by storm and helped veteran star Al Pacino remind fans that he is still a performer par excellence. Essaying the role of noted American labour union leader Jimmy Hoffa, The Godfather actor delivered a captivating performance impressing fans and critics, alike.

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Like Al Pacino, Joe Pesci too mesmirised movie goers with his rocking performance in The Irishman and proved that he has 'still got it'.

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Brad Pitt bagged his second 'Best Supporting Actor' nomination for stealing the show with his spirited performance in Quentin Tarantino's magnum opus Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which featured him in the role of a stunt double. Many feel, he has a strong chance of winning the award.