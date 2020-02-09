Oscars 2020 preview: 5 things to expect from the 92nd Academy Awards

The Oscars 2020 are almost upon us and this has given countless movie goers a reason to rejoice. Like always, the event is expected to be star-studded event, featuring plenty of 'wow' moments. However, the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards might prove to be even more memorable that previous instalments as quite a few A-listers are in the running. Here is a look at five awesome thing which might happen this Monday.

Joaquin Phoenix steals the show

Joaquin Phoenix is in the running for the 'Best Actor' award and many expect the Joker star to too walk away with the spoils. If this is indeed case, his acceptance speech is likely to be nothing short of mind blowing. He has previously addressed burning issues like climate change and the environment, grabbing plenty of attention. There is no reason for him to refrain from talking about some equally important topics if lady luck smiles on him.

Parasite creates history

The Korean hit Parasite, which has been nominated in the 'Best Picture' category, won its first big battle by breaking the language barrier. If Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece bags the prize, it'll become the first non-English/ foreign language flick to do so, creating history.

Mixed reactions

As several top-notch films and bonafide stars are in the fray this time around, the results are bound to create a great deal of buzz on social media with some fans criticising the selection of the winners.

A tribute to Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who recently died in an unfortunate helicopter crash, will be honoured and remembered in the 'in memoriam' segment. Given his rich legacy, he might even get a special 'standalone' tribute, celebrating his life and career. If this happens, sports fans are likely to be left teary-eyed.

Closure

The Oscars 2020 got embroiled in an ugly controversy when no people of colour, barring Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo, bagged nominations in the major categories. Things went from bad to worse when Leslie Jones abstained from voting citing the 'lack of diversity'. One can expect some of the most outspoken stars in attendance to address the elephant in the room and set things in order.

