Oscars 2021: Kaluuya wins 'Actor in a Supporting Role'

Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya wins 'Actor in a Supporting Role'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 06:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Daniel Kaluuya  has won the Oscar for 'Actor in a Supporting Role' for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah

(More to follow)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hollywood
DH Entertainment
oscars 2021

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Central Vista highlights 'policy paralysis'!

DH Toon | Central Vista highlights 'policy paralysis'!

US Covid cases remain high but vaccinations are slowing

US Covid cases remain high but vaccinations are slowing

Concerns remain over electoral bonds

Concerns remain over electoral bonds

The changing rules of insurance

The changing rules of insurance

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

Bride dons PPE kit, weds Covid +ve groom at Kerala hosp

Bride dons PPE kit, weds Covid +ve groom at Kerala hosp

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

 