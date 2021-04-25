Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

The Oscars 2021 are just a few hours away much to the delight of movie buffs. This year's ceremony is expected to be a bit different from the previous ones as it takes place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the biggest names from the film industry are vying for top honours , suggesting that a keen contest is on the cards. Here is a look at how movie buffs in India can catch the action.



Date and Timings



The ceremony was supposed to take place in February but that did not happen due to the pandemic. The Oscars 2021 will finally be held across various locations in Los Angeles on April 26 as an 'in person event'. The show is expected to begin at 5:30 am and conclude around 8:30 am.

Where to watch?



Fans can watch the ceremony on the website 'Oscar.com as well as on the Academy's official YouTube channel. It will also be streamed on the Academy's official social media handles.



The India Connect

The Malayalam movie Jallikattu was India's official entry to the Oscars but it failed to make the cut. Fans, however, received a bit of a consolation prize when 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and her husband actor Nick Jonas announced the nominations via live stream. The critically-acclaimed film The White Tiger, which featured the Fashion star in a key role, has been nominated in the 'Adapted Screenplay' category. The Ramin Bahrani-helmed film is based on writer Aravind Adiga's book of the same name and features Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

The way forward

Many feel that the Oscars 2021 are a celebration of diversity as artistes from diverse cultural backgrounds have been nominated in the key categories. Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao is a favourite to bag the award in the 'Directing' category for Nomadland. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield have been nominated in the 'Actor in a Supporting Role' category for their work in Judas and the Black Messiah, a life based on the life of the American activist Fred Hampton. There is also the distinct possibility of Minari, a film about a Korean immigrant family in the US, bagging the award for 'Best Picture'.