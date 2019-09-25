Paucity of words: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke award

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 25 2019, 07:31am ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2019, 07:31am ist

Hours after he was named for this coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award, superstar Amitabh Bachchan says he was humbled and grateful.
"There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in  ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude..," Bachchan,  an icon,  tweeted.

Greetings have been pouring from the four corners of the world.

The 76-year-old Bachchan, who is a recipient of Padma Shree, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, is considered the Star of the Millennium.

