Paucity of words: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke award

Hours after he was named for this coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award, superstar Amitabh Bachchan says he was humbled and grateful.

"There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude..," Bachchan, an icon, tweeted.

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude .. कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद ... मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

Greetings have been pouring from the four corners of the world.

The 76-year-old Bachchan, who is a recipient of Padma Shree, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, is considered the Star of the Millennium.