Pawan Kalyan’s movie ‘Vakeel Saab’ to hit the screens on April 9

The makers of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Vakeel Saab, which failed to release last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have confirmed that the film will hit the screens on April 9.

This will be PK’s first release in nearly three years. He was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed Agnyaathavaasi, which proved to be a commercial failure. It received flak for being ‘too similar’ to the French film Largo Winch, which affected its box office performance. It remains to be seen whether Vakeel Saab helps the mass hero score a much-needed hit.

The film is, either way, an important release for the Telugu film industry as it has the potential to help Tollywood regain its lost mojo.

Vakeel Saab, directed by MCA helmer Venu Sri Ram, is an adaptation of the Hindi movie Pink and revolves around the importance of consent. It features Pawan Kalyan in the role of a lawyer who fights for justice. The cast of the film includes Shruti Haasan, Jai Lava Kusa star Nivetha Thomas and Anjali.

The teaser of the film, which was released a few days ago, received flak for not focusing the the ‘Power Star’ as opposed to the female protagonists. PK fans, however, liked the video as it did justice to the hero’s reel image. Some of them even highlighted that the criticism was not justified as Naga Babu, who is Pawan Kalyan’s brother, had previously revealed that Vakeel Saab would be ‘massier’ than Pink.

PK, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actor-politician will soon be beginning work on his film with noted filmmaker Krish. The biggie is a period drama that reportedly revolves around the adventures of a braveheart. It features PK in a new avatar, which has piqued the fans. The buzz is that it might star Bollywood’s Jacqueline Fernandez, who had appeared alongside Prabhas in Saaho, as the leading lady.