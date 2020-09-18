Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' to release during Sankranti 2021?

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is arguably one of the most bankable and sought-after names in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero, who enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Vakeel Saab and this has created a great deal of buzz among a section of the audience. The biggie, backed by Dil Raju and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, was supposed to hit screens this August but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

According to a report carried by Tupaki, Vakeel Saab is likely to hit screens during Sankranti 2021. A lot will, however, depend on whether the team is able to wrap up the shoot in time as key portions are yet to be filmed. The trade buzz is that the team has zeroed in on the period as films released during the festive season usually open well at the box office, benefitting from an extended weekend.

Also read: ‘Vakeel Saab’: S Thaman says composing music for the Pawan Kalyan starrer is a challenge

Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, revolves around the need to respect a woman's choice and highlights that 'no means no'. It features the 'Power Star' in the role of a lawyer and is likely to have quite a few hard-hitting courtroom scenes. The cast includes Nivetha Thomas and Anjali. 'Mega Brother' Naga Babu had recently revealed that the film will be more commercial than the Hindi version as the makers need to do justice to PK's image.

The buzz is that it will be similar to the Ajith Kumar-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Pink.

Vakeel Saab is being directed by Venu Sriram, who wielded the microphone for Nani's MCA and the Siddharth-starrer Oh My Friend, and many feel that it could be a gamechanger for the fast-rising filmmaker. This will be the Jana Sena founder's first movie after the ill-fated Agnyaathavaasi