Payal Ghosh set to lodge sexual harassment complaint against Anurag Kashyap

Troubles seem to mount for Anurag Kashyap with actor Payal Ghosh set to lodge a police complaint against the popular filmmaker, accusing him of sexual harassment.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut, through a series of social media posts, launched a scathing attack on 48-year-old Kashyap – and claimed that she too had suffered harassment.

Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said that a police complaint would be lodged in the Oshiwara police station.

Payal had accused Kashyap of forcing himself upon her – a development that once again gave a boost to the #MeToo movement.

Meanwhile, Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani has vehemently denied the charges.

“My client, Anurag Kashyap is deeply saddened by the false allegations of a sexual offence. The allegations of misconduct that have come up recently against them are completely false, malicious and full of dishonesty. It is said that a social movement #MeToo which is very important has been chosen for vested interests and has become the only tool of character assassination,” she said.

According to her, such hypothetical allegations have made it difficult to understand the seriousness of this movement and the pain and trauma of the real victims of sexual harassment.

“Anurag is very much capable of doing what Payal Ghosh is suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous. Phantom was full of womanisers and many #MeToo accused. I supported those victims before also, and liberals started smear campaigns against me,” tweeted Kangana.

“I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bollywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them,” she said.

Kangana added: “Bollywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy every day, they do the same to young vulnerable men also, I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do."