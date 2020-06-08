‘Penguin’ teaser: A pleasant surprise for Keerthy Suresh fans

Keerthy Suresh, one of the most promising young stars in the Telugu film industry, became the talk of the town when the 2018 release Mahanati emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The film was based on the life of Tollywood legend Savitri and proved to be a game changer for all concerned. Sadly for the young actress, her subsequent releases Saamy 2 and Sandakozhi 2 did not live upto expectations. With the setbacks in the past, she is back with her latest release Penguin. The teaser of the movie, released on Monday, is a treat for fans as it features the powerhouse performer in a strong new avatar.

Keerthy apparently plays the role of a woman on a quest in the film, which revolves arounf the story of a mother. The teaser suggests that the sound design and visual appeal will be the highlights of Penguin.

The movie, produced by Petta director Karthik Subbaraj, was supposed to get a theatrical release but the plan did not materialise amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following this, the makers decided to release it directly on Amazon Prime Video. The will arrive on the streamer on June 19.

Jyothika’s PonMagal Vandhal, the first Tamil film to release directly on Amazon Prime Video, received mixed to negative reviews from most critics despite its strong message. It remains to be seen if Penguin fares better than the courtroom drama.

Coming back to Keerthy, she is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Sarkar actress will soon be seen in the Mollywood biggie Marakkar, directed by Priyadarshan. The film, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is one of the most ambitious Malayalam movies of the year. She will also be seen in Annaatthe, starring ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth in the lead. The film, directed by top filmmaker Siva, is slated to release during Pongal 2021.