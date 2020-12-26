‘Pinki Elli?’ inspired from an incident in B’luru

Director Prithvi Konanur’s ‘Pinki Elli?’ will be the only Kannada to be screened at the International Film Festival of India in Goa in early 2021. It is slated for screening in the Indian Panorama section.

The film is based on an incident in Bengaluru, when a mother returned home and found to her shock that her baby was missing.

“The maid had taken the child out to go begging. This forms the basis of the story, and everything else is fictional,” says Konanur.

The other characters have their own problems, all of which “lead to some difficult choices”, he told Showtime.

The film is 1 hour and 47 minutes long.

“Apart from three established actors, most others are first-time actors selected from the slums in Bengaluru. They were auditioned and groomed with rehearsals and workshops,” he says.

His ‘Railway Children’ was screened at IFFI in 2017.

“Very few people here understand what a film festival is and even fewer understand what IFFI Goa is,” he says.