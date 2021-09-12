PM Narendra Modi sends Akshay Kumar a letter after his mother’s death

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent him a letter after his mother’s death last week. The ‘Khiladi’ thanked him for the kind gesture and added that he was grateful to him for the ‘comforting words’.

In the letter, Modi wrote that he was saddened by her death as she had instilled a ‘sense of service’ in the actor. The PM added she had played a massive role in Akshay’s journey from an aspiring actor to a reigning superstar by standing behind him like a ‘rock’ at all times. He urged the mass hero to ‘preserve’ his mother’s memories and take her legacy forward.

Akshay’s mother passed away on September 8, a day before his birthday, leaving the actor heartbroken. The actor described her as his ‘core’ while sharing the news with his fans. He remembered her on his birthday by saying that he missed her and added that she would wish him from ‘up there’. He shared a photo in which he was seen spending some tender moments with his late mother.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in the spy-thriller Bellbottom that hit the screens on August 19. The film, which featured him in the role of a secret agent, made a decent impact at the box office given the fact that it wasn't released in Maharashtra due to the Covid-19 situation in the state. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 16.

Akshay’s eagerly-awaited movie Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is likely to hit the screens once Covid-19 restrictions are eased in all states. The film is a part of Bollywood’s ‘Cop Universe’ and it features the Baby actor in the role of a brave police officer. It stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with her Namaste London co-star. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff. Akshay also has the period drama Prithviraj, the action-comedy Bachchan Pandey and the thriller Cinderella in kitty.