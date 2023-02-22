Police contact Alia after complains of privacy invasion

Police contact Alia Bhatt after she complains of privacy invasion by paparazzi

Alia lashed out at photographers for clicking her pictures while she was inside her house and tagged Mumbai Police

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 22 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 22:52 ist
Alia Bhatt. Credit: IANS Photo

Mumbai Police has contacted Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt after she took to social media to complain about paparazzi invading her privacy.

The actor, however, did not lodge any formal complaint, said an official here on Wednesday.

In her Instagram post, Alia lashed out at photographers for clicking her pictures while she was inside her house and tagged Mumbai Police.

Officials of the Khar Police Station contacted her but she did not file any formal complaint, the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

alia bhatt
Entertainment News
bollywood

What's Brewing

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

'Terrible' plight of int'l students who fled Ukraine

'Terrible' plight of int'l students who fled Ukraine

Portugal, Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

Portugal, Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

Ashwin rises to 2nd among bowlers in Test rankings

Ashwin rises to 2nd among bowlers in Test rankings

Massive snowstorm closes schools in US heartland

Massive snowstorm closes schools in US heartland

Delhi Mayor, Dy Mayor to work on AAP's '10 guarantees'

Delhi Mayor, Dy Mayor to work on AAP's '10 guarantees'

 