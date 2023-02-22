Police contact Alia Bhatt after she complains of privacy invasion by paparazzi

Mumbai Police has contacted Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt after she took to social media to complain about paparazzi invading her privacy.
The actor, however, did not lodge any formal complaint, said an official here on Wednesday.
In her Instagram post, Alia lashed out at photographers for clicking her pictures while she was inside her house and tagged Mumbai Police.
Officials of the Khar Police Station contacted her but she did not file any formal complaint, the official added.
