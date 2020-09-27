Pooja Hegde to play double role in Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'?

Actress Pooja Hegde is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after names in the Telugu film industry. The young star enjoys a strong fan following due to her striking screen presence and sincere performances. 'Aravinda' will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Radhe Shyam, which marks her first collaboration with pan-India star Prabhas.

According to several websites, the Maharshi actress will be seen playing a village belle as well as a confident modern woman in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual. If this is indeed the case, Radhe Shyam will become the first movie to feature the star in a double role.

The film, being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, is touted to be a romantic-drama with a reincarnation theme. It reportedly revolves around how true love never dies. The biggie features 'Darling' in a classy new avatar that has piqued curiosity.

Radhe Shyam will feature a soft and emotional romantic track that might appeal to the classes. Major portions of the movie have been shot in exotic locations and are likely to have a Hollywood feel. Music will apparently be a key aspect of the film's narrative. The makers reportedly want this to be a multiple composer film.

Radhe Shyam is slated to hit screens next year.

Coming back to Pooja, she was last seen in the Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that did well at the box office despite facing competition from Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. She will next be seen in Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni.

On the other hand, Prabhas will soon be turning his attention Prabhas 21, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The film features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. It reportedly revolves around the concept of the inner god and has shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

Prabhas also has the mythological drama Adipurush, helmed by Tanhaji director Om Raut, in his kitty. The film, featuring Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist 'Lankesh', is an adaptation of the Ramayana and is likely to release in 2022.