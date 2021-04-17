Popular Tamil actor Vivekh passes away

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh, who suffered a cardiac arrest due to 100 per cent blockage in a heart vessel, passed away on Saturday, according to multiple media reports.

Vivekh was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support - to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream. Doctors said his sudden downturn in health had nothing to do with the Covaxin shot that he was administered on Thursday.

