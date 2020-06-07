Prabhas beats Allu Arjun to achieve special feat on social media

There’s no denying the fact that Prabhas is the undisputed ‘Darling’ of Telugu cinema. The action hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and humble personality. The star became the toast of the country with the Baahubali saga which established him as a pan-India sensation. The ‘Young Rebel Star’ has now accomplished a special feat on social media, thus giving fans a reason to rejioice.

Prabhas recently became the first Telugu hero to cross 14 million followers on social media (Twitter and Instagram) and scored a big win over his peers. Allu Arjun, who has 13 million followers, is a distant second while Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda are in the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Many feel, the Mirchi actor's strong female fan following and popularity in the Hindi belt are the main reasons behind this impressive accomplishment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in the much-hyped Saaho that opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite receiving largely negative reviews. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual revolved around what happens after a tycoon is killed under mysterious circumstances. The film featured Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and this was her Tollywood debut. The star-studded cast included Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Murali Sharma.

Prabhas will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Jaan/ Prabhas 20, which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The film is touted to be a romantic-drama and features the mass hero in a new avatar. After wrapping up Jaan, he will be teaming up with Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame for a an ambitious movie being referred to as Prabhas 21. The film reportedly explores the concept on God and has shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari that featured Chiranjeevi-Sridevi in the lead. There has also been talk of him teaming up with Prashanth Neel in the near future.