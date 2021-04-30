Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's movie to go on the floors from October?

Actor Prabhas' upcoming movie with director Nag Ashwin, which is referred to as Prabhas 21, will reportedly go on the floors sometime in October. According to a report carried by Pinkvilla, the shoot of the film was expected to begin a lot earlier but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. 'Darling' is likely to wrap up his current commitments before beginning work on the Mahanati helmer's magnum opus.

Prabhas 21 is touted to be a sci-fi fantasy drama and may have shades of the yesteryear classic Jadageka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, which featured Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi in the lead. It stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The Piku star is expected to get ample screen time in the biggie, which makes it an important release for her. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will be seen essaying a key role in the movie, which has piqued the curiosity of fans, 'Vijay' essayed a key role in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, garnering attention with his screen presence. It remains to be seen whether this will help him consolidate his standing in Tollywood.

Prabhas, meanwhile. is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It is likely to arrive in theatres in July. The Baahubali hero also has the mythological drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, and the Prashanth Neel-helmed Salaar in his kitty. There have also been talks of the star collaborating with War helmer Siddharth Anand for a thriller.

Deepika, on the other hand, recently teamed up with Big B for the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit The Intern. It was to feature Rishi Kapoor in the lead but 'Chintuji' passed away last year. DP will also be seen in the action-thriller Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.