Prabhas, Pooja Hegde are elegance personified in new poster of 'Radhe Shyam

Pan-India star Prabhas took to Facebook on Monday to unveil the latest poster of his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. In it, he is seen in a dashing new avatar as he strikes a pose with Pooja Hegde, who looks equally stunning. Their crackling chemistry is hard to miss.

Radhe Shyam has been directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna and marks his first collaboration with 'Darling'. The film is touted to be a romantic drama and it revolves around the love story of two passionate lovers. It is likely to cater to the class audience and celebrate old-school romance. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Music composer Manan Bhardwaj has composed a song for the Hindi version, which depicts an unusual situation. The cast includes Bhagyashree, who rose to fame with her work in Maine Pyar Kiya, and Malayalam actor Jayaram.

Radhe Shyam is slated to hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It will clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is set to release around the same time.

Prabhas, meanwhile, has several high-profile films in his kitty. The star will be seen as a 'violent man' in Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. He plays Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush, which marks his first collaboration with Tanhaji helmer Om Raut. The film celebrates the 'victory of good over evil' and is backed by T-Series. Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's latest movie Project K, which features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.



Pooja, on the other hand, is set to re-enter Kollywood with Vijay's Beast, directed by Nelson. She also has the Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor in her kitty. She is also part of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, an adaptation of the play The Comedy of Errors.