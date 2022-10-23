Prabhas portrayed as lord Ram in new poster of Adipurush

Prabhas nails lord Ram's look in the freshly released poster from the multilingual period saga Adipurush, directed by Om Raut.

Muscular Prabhas, dressed in armour as lord Ram, is seen confidently walking with his army in the background.

The makers of Adipurush made Prabhas’ 43rd birthday special by releasing an enchanting image of Prabhas as lord Ram. An ideal ‘Ram ki Chavi’, Prabhas is the perfect embodiment of lord Ram. The poster was revealed via social media on 23rd October, Prabhas' birthday.

The team behind the magnum opus film, Adipurush namely director Om Raut and Producer Bhushan Kumar, are proud of the fact that Prabhas, one of the most hardworking and diligent actors today, is a flawless composition of all the celestial qualities of lord Ram. The poster is a testament to the same.

Touted as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil", Adipurush features Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh.

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D.