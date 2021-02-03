Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ teaser to be released on February 14?

Actor Prabhas, one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Radhe Shyam. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans, which suggests that it may prove to be a gamechanger for ‘Darling’. According to the latest reports, the team is likely to release the teaser of the pan-India biggie on Valentine’s Day.

While there is no official confirmation about the same, many feel that the report is correct as Radhe Shyam is essentially a romantic drama that celebrates the bond between two lovers.

A section of the audience, however, feels that this is speculation as several websites had previously reported that the teaser would be released during Sankranti, which did not happen. One is likely to get clarity on the promotional strategy of the movie in the comes weeks.

Radhe Shyam is being directed by ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna Kumar and will mark Prabhas’ first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The Maharshi star will reportedly be seen in a vintage yet stylish look in the film. While the details of the plot have been kept under wraps for obvious reasons, the buzz is that the film will deal with reincarnation. Some reports also claim that the Hindi-Telugu bilingual will not have too many mass scenes as the makers want to satisfy the tastes of the family audience.

Radhe Shyam is expected to hit the screens sometime this year.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He will soon be turning his attention to the mythological-drama Adipurush, which features him in the role of Lord Ram. The film is being directed by Om Raut and stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist ‘Lankesh’. The Baahubali hero also has the Prashanth Neel-directed actioner Salaar and a movie with director Nag Ashwin, who had wielded the microphone for Mahanati, in his kitty.