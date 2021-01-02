Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' teaser to be released on Sankranti?

There's no denying the fact that actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is one of the most eagerly-awaited releases of the year. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual has created a fair deal of buzz as it features 'Darling' in a new avatar and revolves around a 'pure' love story. According to several websites, the teaser of the biggie might be released on Sankranti as a gift for fans.

Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic drama that revolves around the journey of two people from different backgrounds. It has been shot across various exotic locations and is likely to appeal to the international audience. Unlike Prabhas' last film Saaho, it might not feature too many action actions as the makers want it to appeal to a 'class' audience.

It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Billa actor. It has a stellar cast that includes Jayaram and Maine Pyaar Kiya actor Bhagyashree. The Mollywood star, who impressed the Telugu audience with his work in the Anushka Shetty-starrer Bhaagamathie, will be hoping to consolidate his standing in T-town with Radhe Shyam.

The film is set to release on April 28, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of the 'sensational blockbuster' Baahubali 2.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He will soon be beginning work on the Prashanth Neel-helmed Salaar, touted to be an adaptation of the director's Kannada film Ugramm. It might feature Disha Patani as the leading lady opposite the Baahubali star.

Prabhas also has the Om Raut-directed Adipurush in his kitty. The film, an adaptation of the Ramayana, features him in the role of Lord Ram and revolves around the victory of good over evil. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist 'Lankesh', marking his Tollywood debut.

Prabhas is also expected to turn his attention to Nag Ashin's Prabhas 21, one of the biggest projects of his career. The film, touted to be a fantasy-drama, reportedly revolves around the concept of the 'inner god' and features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.