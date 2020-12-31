Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to hit the screens in April?

Actor Prabhas is working on the eagerly-awaited movie Radhe Shyam, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. According to reports, the film might hit the screens on April 28, 2021, if the Covid-19 situation improves in the coming months. The buzz is that the makers have zeroed in on the date as it marks the fourth anniversary of the mass hero's popular film Baahubali 2, a gamechanger for Indian cinema.

The first look poster of the film was unveiled on July 10, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the 2015 blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning.

Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic drama that revolves around the journey of two soulmates. It features 'Darling' in a stylish new avatar, which has piqued curiosity. It reportedly has a reincarnation theme and a 'pure romantic track'. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the mass hero. It is unlikely to feature too many action sequences as makers plan to cater to a 'class audience'. The cast includes Bhagyashree and Mollywood actor Jayaram.

Radhe Shyam is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be turning his attention to Salaar, directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. The actioner reportedly features Disha Patani as the leading lady opposite 'Billa'.

He also has the Om Raut-directed Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana, in his kitty. The biggie features him in the role of Lord Ram and highlights the victory of good over evil. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist 'Lankesh', marking his Tollywood debut. It will be shot on a grand budget and have plenty of VFX.

Prabhas might shoot for Adipurush alongside the Nag Ashwin-helmed Prabhas 21. The film revolves around the concept of the 'inner god' and reportedly has shades of the yesteryear Tollywood classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka, which featured the late Sridevi and Chiranjeevi in the lead