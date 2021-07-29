Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to hit the screens on Sankranti 2022?

Actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is likely to be released in theatres next year during Sankranti, according to reports. The film was to hit the screens in 2020 but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The makers subsequently eyed a July 30 release but that did not happen due to an increase in Coronavirus cases. It remains to be seen whether things go as planned this time around.

Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who had previously wielded the microphone for the Gopichand-starrer Jil, and revolves around the journey of two passionate lovers. Prabhas will be seen in a new avatar in the romantic drama, which is a complete departure from Saaho and the Baahubali saga. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. The Maharshi actor had once revealed that the romantic scenes will appeal to the classes. Radhe Shyam has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and is touted to be a major release for all concerned.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on the actioner Salaar that marks his first collaboration with director Prashanth Neel. The film reportedly features him in two distinct avatars and is likely to be a treat for those fond of 'massy' action dramas. He will be seen as Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush. It is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and will celebrate the victory of good over evil. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He also has Project K, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, in his kitty. There have been talks of him teaming up with Siddharth Anand, the director of blockbusters such as Bang Bang and War, for a spy-thriller to be shot on a big budget. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.