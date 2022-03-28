Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to stream on Prime Video from April 1

Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam will see its global premiere on Prime Video from April 1.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gopi Krishna Movies and produced by UV Creations, the romantic drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and others.

The digital premiere of Radhe Shyam starting April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

It revolves around what happens when a legendary plamist falls for a doctor he was not 'destined to meet'