'Radhe Shyam' to stream on Prime Video from April 1

Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to stream on Prime Video from April 1

The film released in theatres on March 11

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 28 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 16:45 ist
The official poster of 'Radhe Shyam'. Credit: IMDb

Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam will see its global premiere on Prime Video from April 1.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gopi Krishna Movies and produced by UV Creations, the romantic drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and others.

The digital premiere of Radhe Shyam starting April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

It revolves around what happens when a legendary plamist falls for a doctor he was not 'destined to meet'

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

radhe shyam
Prabhas
Telugu cinema
Prime Video
pooja hegde

What's Brewing

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

 