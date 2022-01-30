Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to release in two parts?

Actor Prabhas' latest movie Salaar may release in two parts, according to reports in the Telugu media. The first installment will hit the screens this year while the sequel is likely to premiere in theatres sometime in 2023. If this is indeed the case, the biggie will be Darling's second movie to release in two parts, He emerged as a force to reckon with in 2015 when Baahubali opened to a thunderous response at the box office. Baahubali 2, the second part of the franchise, premiered in theatres in 2017 and redefined the tenets of commercial cinema. It remains to be seen whether Salaar proves to be a gamechanger for him.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun's recent blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise too marked the beginning of a two-part franchise. Its sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, is slated to hit the screens later this year. KGF too is a two-film franchise. Its first part, which hit the screens in 2018, emerged as a massive commercial success and helped Yash scale new heights. KGF Chapter 2 is set to arrive in theatres in April.

Coming back to Salaar, it is touted to be an actioner that revolves around the journey of a 'violent man'. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who wielded the microphone for the KGF saga, and marks his first collaboration with the 'Young Rebel Star'. The film stars Shruti Haasan as the female protagonist. Her first look poster was unveiled on her birthday (January 28). Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu too is a part of the biggie.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. His latest movie Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krisha Kumar, will hit the screens once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted throughout the country. He will be seen as Lord Ram in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana. He also has Spirit and Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, in his kitty.

