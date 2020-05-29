‘Premam’ turns 5: Sai Pallavi says people still call her ‘Malar’

It’s no secret that Premam is one of the most popular Malayalam movies of the recent times and enjoys a dedicated fan following for a variety of reasons. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead, turned five on Friday and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. During an interview with Film Companion, the film’s leading lady Sai Pallavi said that the romantic-drama changed her life and people still call her ‘Malar’ (her name in Premam).

She recalled that a Malayali woman recently called the Tamil ponnu ‘our Malar’ and proved that the Mollywood audience still associates her with the film.

“They don’t just say Malar, they say ‘my Malar’. It’s different to do a film and have people appreciate it, but when people own a character even after five years, that’s something else. That’s a moment I’ll never forget,” she

added.

Premam was later remade in Telugu under the same name with Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The Chandoo Mondeti-helmed movie recreated the magic of the original and clicked with the target audience. The Telugu version was later dubbed in Hindi as Dashing Diljala.

Coming back to Sai Pallavi, she is going through a rough phase on the work front. The Maari 2 star was last seen in NGK, which marked her first collaboration with Suriya. The film, directed by Selvaraghavan, failed to rake in the moolah and received mixed reviews from the public. She will next be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which features her as the leading lady opposite Naga Chaitanya. Many feel, this is a crucial release for the Kali heroine.

Sai Pallavi will also be seen in the Rana Daggubati starrer Viraata Parvam, featuring her in a new avatar. The cast includes Nandita Das, Kaala actress Eeshwari Rao and Naveen Chandra. The shoot of the movie will resume after the COVID-19 lockdown.

