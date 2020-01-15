Priyanka to star in Amazon series 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios' upcoming thriller series Citadel.

The studio plans to start a multi-series franchise with Citadel and local productions will be simultaneously made in Italy and India. It has announced another production in Mexico.

Priyanka, 37, and Richard, 33, will headline the US version which is being called the "mothership" of the project, Deadline reported.

Described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre", Citadel will be executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Priyanka shared the news on Instagram, saying she looks forward to working with The Russo Brothers and the Bodyguard star.

"Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series.

"Get ready! 'CITADEL' will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL" she wrote.

Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers.

The show is expected to start production soon.

Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series Quantico, has featured in films such as Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. She will next be seen in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger adaptation, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

In December, it was announced that the actor and her husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series at Amazon.

Madden, who broke out after starring as Robb Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, found further fame with the award-winning BBC and Netflix series Bodyguard.

The actor is currently shooting for Marvel tentpole Eternals.