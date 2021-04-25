Pro-Donald Trump film 'Absolute Proof' bags worst movie at Razzie Awards

The election-fraud film Absolute Proof, singer Sia's heavily panned directorial debut Music and Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, were the top winners at the 2021 Razzie Awards, given to the worst movies and performances of the year.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, popularly known as the Razzies, were held a day before the Oscars night, as is the tradition.

Absolute Proof, directed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, which claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, was named the worst picture at the ceremony, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The pro-Donald Trump film also bagged the worst acting title for Lindell for his appearance in the film as himself.

Sia's Music, which was heavily criticised for its depiction of autism, took home three awards, including worst director, worst actress for Kate Hudson, and worst supporting actress for Maddie Ziegler.

Actor-filmmaker Sacha Baron Cohen starrer Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won two Razzie awards, both for Giuliani for his infamous cameo in the film. The film is nominated in two categories at the Oscars.

For the film, Giuliani was tricked into a fake "interview" with actor Maria Bakalova, nominated at the Oscars in the best supporting actress category.

The former New York City mayor was dubbed the worst supporting actor, and also won the award for worst screen combo-with his pants zipper.

The category included nominations like Robert Downey Jr and His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent in Doolittle, Harrison Ford and That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" in "Call of the Wild" and Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice in Hubie Halloween.

The award for worst screenplay went to Polish erotic romantic drama 365 Days while Downey Jr starrer Dolittle, a reboot of the Eddie Murphy film series, bagged the 'worst remake, rip-off, or sequel' title.

A special Governors' Award for The Worst Calendar Year ever went to 2020.