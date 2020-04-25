Puneeth on Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary: I am proud to be his son

Puneeth Rajkumar is beyond any doubt one of the most recognisable names in Kannada cinema and enjoys a strong fan following owing to a variety of reasons. During a recent interaction with a leading website, on the occasion Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary (April 24) ‘Appu’ said that he was proud to the son of Kannada matinee idol. He added that ‘Annavru’ remains an inseparable part of the film fraternity as youngsters still enjoy humming his songs.

Puneeth revealed that Dr Rajkumar fans not celebrate his birth anniversary this time around due to the coronavirus lockdown. They, however, used the occasion to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought the country to a standstill.

Dr Rajkumar, who made his big screen debut with the 1954 release Bedara Kannappa, was a strong advocate of Kannada pride and eventually emerged as the quarterstone of Sandalwood. During his illustrious career, he starred in several classics based on novels and enthralled fans with his flawless acting style. Some of his popular movies included Mayura, Shankar Guru, Devatha Manushya and Ade Kannu. He ‘retired’ from films after starring in the actioner Shabdavedhi that hit screens in 2000.

Coming back to Puneeth, he was last seen the 2019 release Natasaarvabhowma that featured him in a new avatar. The film, helmed by Pavan Wadeyar, got a wide release and did decent business at the box office. The cast of the actioner included Anupama and Rachita Ram. He will next be seen in Yuvarathnaa, which become the talk of the town with its intense posters. The movie features Sayyeshaa as the leading lady and marks her Kannada debut. The supporting cast includes Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj and Bollywood actor Boman Irani. The biggie will hit screens once the lockdown is lifted.



Puneeth also has the Chethan Kumar-directed James in his kitty.

Credit: Indiatoday