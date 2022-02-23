'Pushpa' director joins hands with megastar Chiranjeevi

Sukumar has a commitment to finish off the second part of 'Pushpa'

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad
  Feb 23 2022
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 11:39 ist
Director Sukumar made a sensational announcement regarding his upcoming project with Chiranjeevi. Credit: Instagram/@aryasukku

Director Sukumar, who is one of the most happening filmmakers in Telugu, is basking in the huge pan-India success of 'Pushpa'.

He has now made a sensational announcement regarding his upcoming project with Chiranjeevi.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the 'Arya' director took to his Instagram to post a sensational update, as he shared a picture, in which he is seen posing alongside Chiranjeevi.

"Dream come true. Wielding megaphone for Megastar. Details very soon", Sukumar's note reads. Sukumar keeps the other details under the wraps, but hints at the official announcement soon.

While fans have been too excited about this project, it is reported that the duo -- Chiranjeevi and Sukumar have come together to shoot for an endorsement ad.

It was earlier in the news that Chiranjeevi has grabbed the offer to endorse a prestigious construction company. Now that Sukumar has announced to direct Chiranjeevi, the dots are to be connected.

Meanwhile, Sukumar has a commitment to finish off the second part of 'Pushpa', which he is also to direct Vijay Deverakonda. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is all busy with more than three movies in the pipeline already. So, it is almost impossible for the duo to come together for a movie soon.

