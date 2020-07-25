‘Pushpa’ storyline: Climax of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s movie to have a major twist’?

Allu Arjun is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in the Telugu film industry. ‘Bunny’ enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances, charismatic screen presence, and impressive selection of roles. He has starred in quite a few big movies, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. The mass hero will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Pushpa, one of the biggest movies of the year.

According to Tollywood.Net, the climax of the movie is likely to feature a major twist, which might create a great deal of buzz among fans. Moreover, the ‘Stylish Star will be seen in two different shades in thriller

Pushpa, directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar, is touted to be a hard-hitting drama that revolves around the exploits of a lorry driver. It features Allu Arjun in a rugged new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity. Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Naa Peru Surya actor. Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who acted alongside ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, was initially supposed to be a part of Pushpa but opted out due to his busy schedule.

The film was originally supposed to star Mahesh Babu in the lead but that did not happen as ‘Prince’ opted out citing ‘creative differences’. The team subsequently approached Allu Arjun who took it up in no time.

Coming back to AA, he was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that exceeded expectations at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film had a strong cast that included Pooja Hegde, Mollywood hero Jayaram and Tabu.

He was expected to begin work on Icon, directed by Sriram Venu, but the film has been put on hold for now. One is likely to get clarity on his future plans once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides and things return to normal.