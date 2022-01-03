'Puzhu', 'Bheeshma Parvam' and 'CBI 5': Decoding Mammootty's strategy to dominate Malayalam cinema in 2022

It is no secret that 2021 was an eventful year for Malayalam star Mammootty. The veteran gave strong proof of his star power when his movie The Priest opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite Covid-19 restrictions. His next release One received positive reviews even though it didn't do as well as expected at the ticket window. The Big B hero is set to have an equally busy 2022 as he has several movies lined up for release. Based on what we know about his upcoming movies, here is a look at his strategy to remain M-town's undisputed 'Megastar'.

Giving young storytellers a chance

Mammootty has remained a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of younger stars because of the fact that he frequently collaborates with relatively less established filmmakers. The Priest, for example, was helmed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, Similarly, films such as Uncle and Unda were directed by newcomers Gireesh Damodar and Khaleed Rahman, respectively. He is set to stick to the formula in the coming months as his film Puzhu has been directed by newcomer Ratheena P T while Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellisery, one of the faces of Malayalam cinema's 'new wave'.

Banking on proven brands

Mammootty and Amal Neerad reunited last year for Bheeshma Parvam, which is slated to hit the screens on February 24. The two had previously collaborated for Big B, which emerged as a sensational hit at the box office. The buzz is that their new movie, which features Mammukka in the role of a gangster, will be 'massier' than Big B. Mammootty is set to reprise the role of Sethurama Iyer in CBI 5. Like the previous installments, this one too will be directed by seasoned filmmaker K Madhu. Mammootty has apparently struck the right balance between experimenting and sticking to the proven.

Mixing it up

The Shylock hero has always tried to experiment with his reel image as much as possible. Mammootty, for example, played the role of a single father in the 2019 release Peranbu, which featured a sensitive and thought-provoking narrative. The same year, he impressed fans as the titular character in the mass entertainer Madhura Raja, a follow-up to this cult film Pokkiri Raja. He is set to alternate between 'realistic' and 'commercial' cinema this year as well. Puzhu appears to be a realistic crime-thriller about a family man with a mean streak. Bheeshmaa Parvam, on the other hand, is touted to be a gangster saga with elevation scenes similar to the ones featured in Big B.

No slowing down

There is a perception that actors slow down after a certain age as not enough offers come their way. This clearly does not apply to Mammootty as he has five movies in his kitty right now. Four of them--Puzhu, CBI 5, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Bheeshma Parvam--- are slated to release this year, Bilal, on the other hand, is likely to premiere in 2023.

