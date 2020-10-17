'Radhe Shyam' motion poster to be out on Prabhas' birthday

Pan-India star Prabhas took to Instagram on Saturday (October 17) to confirm that that the motion poster of his eagerly-awaited movie Radhe Shyam will be unveiled on his birthday (October 23) and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. It is likely to feature a few uplifting beats and celebrate the essence of romance. Given the mass hero's larger-than-life image, fans expect the poster to be nothing short of spectacular.

Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, is touted to be a romantic-drama with a reincarnation theme. It is likely to feature top-notch production values and cater to the tastes of the global audience. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Baahubali star.

'Aravinda' had recently revealed that Radhe Shyam features several classy and passionate romantic sequences. The Maharshi star's look from the movie was released a few days ago and it hit the right notes.

Major portions of Radhe Shyam had been filmed before the makers were forced to suspend the production of the film amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The remaining scenes are likely to be wrapped up pretty soon.

The biggie shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is slated to release in theatres in 2021.

Coming back to Prabhas, he will soon be turning his attention to Prabhas 21, directed by Nag Ashwin. The fantasy-drama has a stellar cast that includes Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan.

'Saaho' will also be seen in the mythological-drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The film, featuring Saif Ali Khan as the dreaded antagonist 'Lankesh', will be shot against an extensive budget and is expected to release in 2022.

