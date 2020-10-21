‘Radhe Shyam’ new poster: A treat for Prabhas fans

UV Creations, the production house behind the eagerly-awaited Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, took to Twitter to unveil the new poster of the biggie much to the delight of movie buffs.

In it, ‘Darling’ is seen in a stylish and youthful new avatar that does justice to his reel image. The poster confirms that he plays a character named Vikramaditya in the magnum opus.

Radhe Shyam, directed by young filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic-drama that revolves around the timeless bond between two ‘eternal lovers'. It is likely to have a reincarnation theme and this has piqued curiosity for the right reasons. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the mass hero.

‘Aravindha’ star recently revealed that her character in Radhe Shyam is in a ‘different space’ from anything she has done in the past. The actor also clarified that the film is not based on the story of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Radhe Shyam, being shot in Hindi and Telugu, is likely to appeal to the family audience as opposed to the masses. The buzz is that it will have soft romantic sequences as opposed to action scenes. The biggie has been shot in exotic locations and this might help it click with the pan-India audience.

Prabhas, who became a global sensation with the Baahubali saga, was last seen in the action-packed Saaho that opened to a thunderous response at the box office. It featured a stellar cast that included Arun Vijay, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mollywood actor Lal and Mandira Bedi. It emerged as a hit in the Hindi belt but underperformed at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP and TS) box office.

Many feel, Radhe Shyam has the potential to help him consolidate his standing in the Hindi film industry. It is slated to hit screens in 2021.