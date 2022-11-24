'Raha': What does name of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter mean?

While fans are yet to recover from the joy that their favourite B-Town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor bestowed on them as she birthed a baby girl, the recent revelation of the name ‘Raha’ for the Kapoor princess has left netizens in awe of the unique thought behind it.

In a post that Alia bhatt shared on social media, she revealed that the name was chosen by Neetu Kapoor, the grandmother of the newborn.

Alia took to Instagram and shared the multiple meanings of ‘Raha’, explaining how it all sync with the emotions that the couple felt when Raha came to their world.

According to the Brahmastra actress, Raha means ‘joy’ in Swahili, ‘clan’ in Sanskrit, ‘comfort’ in Bengali and ‘peace’ in Arabic.

“Raha in its purest form means divine path,” said Alia Bhatt adding that they felt "it all" from the first moment they held her!

Considering the secrecy that the couple maintains around their relationship, it is quite clear that they are not going to reveal the face of the baby anytime soon.

Even though we are yet to see you, Raha Kapoor, welcome to the world!