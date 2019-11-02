Rajinikanth to get Icon of Golden Jubilee award at IFFI

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will be conferred with 'Icon of Golden Jubilee' award during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is scheduled to begin in Goa this month.

Acclaimed French actor Isabelle Anne Madeleine Huppert will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the IFFI, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

The eight-day IFFI is scheduled to begin in Goa from November 20.

“The festival's steering committee has recommended a special icon award which will be conferred on a very famous and legendary actor Rajinikanth. This will be a great attraction during IFFI," Javadekar told reporters.

Rajinikanth thanked the government for conferring him with the honour.

"I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International Film Festival of India," he tweeted.

The IFFI's Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred on the French actor “for her remarkable artistic skills and her outstanding journey and vivid contribution to cinema,” the minister said.

This award, considered as the highest honour, carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The annual international film festival will showcase over 200 best films in various languages from as many as 76 countries.

As many as 24 of these films are in the race for Oscars nomination, I&B minister said.

In its golden jubilee year, the festival will screen a total of 50 films produced by women filmmakers.

"This will show the contribution of women in Indian film industry and will empower them," the minister said.

Russia is the partner country for this year's IFFI, which is scheduled to conclude on November 28.