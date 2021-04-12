Rajkumar death anniversary: When 'Annavru' floored Chiranjeevi with his humility

The late Rajkumar was arguably one of the biggest names in Kannada cinema and enjoyed a strong fan following due to his down-to-earth nature. While everybody is aware of his contribution to Sandalwood, not many know that 'Annavru' once floored Telugu star Chiranjeevi with his humility.

During an event held some time ago, the Tollywood heartthrob had revealed that many years ago, one of his films had done well in Hubli even though the area was perceived to be a stronghold for Kannada films. He added, Rajkumar took time out of his busy schedule to watch the movie and later praised him for his work.

Karnataka's favourite matinee idol began his acting career with the 1954 Bedara Kannappa, which emerged as a hit at the box office and marked the beginning of a new era for the Kannada film industry. He went on to star in several mythological movies such as Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddha and Sri Krishna Rukmini Satyabhama, which established him as a force to be reckoned with.

The 1968 release Jedara Bale proved to be a gamechanger for the actor. The spy-thriller was modelled on the James Bond series and endeared Rajkumar to the younger crowd. The film marked the beginning of a franchise, redefining the tenets of Kannada cinema. He continued ruling the industry in the 70s and 80s, starring in films such as Baalu Belagithu, Daari Tappida Maga, Premada Kanike and Shravana Banthu.



He took a hiatus before returning to the industry with the 1992 release Jeevana Chaitra, which did well at the box office. Rajkumar acted in films sporadically thereafter, letting the younger stars take centre stage. His last movie Shabdavedhi released in 2000.

The legend passed away six years later, which marked the end of an era. His legacy lives on through his sons--Shivarajkumar, Puneeth and Raghavendra.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in Acharya. The film is being directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva and is expected to have religious undertones. The cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, Sonu Sood and Kannada actor Kishore. It is expected to release in theatres on May 13.