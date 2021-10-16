Ram Charan, Prashanth Neel to collaborate for a movie: Reports

Telugu star Ram Charan may soon collaborate with noted filmmaker Prashanth Neel for a high-profile film, according to reports. This comes hours after the Yevadu actor invited the mass director to his house in the presence of 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi. The KGF helmer thanked him for being a wonderful host and called him a legend 'in the making'. He added that meeting Chiru was a dream come true for him. Neel emerged as a pan-India name when KGF, starring Yash, opened to a phenomenal response at the box office. He is currently awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2, which is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part. It has a star-studded cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Met a legend, and another in the making. Thank you @AlwaysRamCharan for hosting us, had a wonderful evening. Meeting chireenjavi garu @KChiruTweets was a childhood dream come true!@DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/9MXSvcnX29 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 15, 2021

He also has a film with Prabhas, titled Salaar, in his kitty. It is touted to be an actioner and will cater to a mass audience. The biggie, backed by Hombale Films, stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. Neel will collaborate with Jr NTR for a biggie after wrapping up Salaar.

Charan, on the other hand, will next be seen in the S S Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The period drama marks his first collaboration with Tarak and is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga. The film revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters and has an emotional storyline. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris. The film will hit the screens on January 7.

Charan essays a key role in Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. It revolves around the journey of a 'saviour' and will have commercial elements. He also has a film with ace filmmaker Shankar, being referred to as RC 15, in his kitty. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female protagonist and may have socio-political undertones.