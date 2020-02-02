Ram Gopal Varma's next to revolve around Disha rape and murder case

Noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, on Saturday, announced that he is set to make a movie on the recent Hyderabad rape and murder case, which will highlight the 'thought process' of a rapist. He also revealed that the movie will be titled Disha, which is name the cops used to refer to the victim.

"My film DISHA will expose a scary lesson to all of us that the rapists are trying to learn from the mistakes of previous rapists but they are not stopping the rapes #DishaNirbhayaTruth. The film “DISHA” will RAPE the fact that in a country where a monster like Advocate A P Singh can play football with the courts for years, people will always celebrate the instant justice delivered to DISHA #DishaNirbhayaTruth," he tweeted.

The Rangeela director has already reached out the wife of one of the rapists and tried to get a better understanding of his personal life.

"Just met Renuka, Rapist Chenna keshavlu’s wife ..She married him at 16 and she’s about to deliver his baby at 17 ..Not only Disha, the ba***** made his own wife a victim too ..she is a child giving birth to a child and both have no future," he tweeted after the meeting.

RGV is best known for directing hard-hitting films with dark themes and this makes him the right choice for a film based on a sensitive issue like rape.

In case you did not know, a Hyderabad-based doctor was brutally raped and killed a couple of months ago and this everyone in a state of shock. Following this, the accused were taken into custody and eventually killed in an encounter and this evoked mixed reactions. Many feel that Disha will highlight this aspect as well.

Coming back to RGV, he seems to have regained his mojo. His last two major movies Lakshmi's NTR and Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu exceeded expectations despite received ordinary reviews, giving her fans a reason to rejoice. He currently has several films in his kitty including a movie about Telangana Chief Minister KCR.