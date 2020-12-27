Ranveer Singh, Mahesh Babu's 'bromance' creates a buzz on social media

Actor Ranveer Singh has taken to Instagram to praise Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, calling him 'one of the finest gentlemen' he has ever worked with. The Befikre hero affectionately addressed him as 'big brother', thus creating a buzz among fans. Ranveer shared a candid behind the scenes (BTS) photo from the shoot of an ad film, the two had done together some time ago.

'Prince' thanked Ranveer for his words, adding that the 'feeling is mutual'.

This exchange comes at a time when both stars are going through a good phase on the work front. Ranveer was last seen in the Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy, which emerged as a critical and commercial success. The movie was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars in 2019 but failed to earn a nomination.

Ranveer is awaiting the release of the sports-drama 83, which features him in the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan and revolves around India's triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem and Deepika Padukone. It was supposed to be released this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ranveer also has the Yash Raj Films-backed movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty. The film, touted to be a comedy, has piqued curiosity as it marks his first collaboration with Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Parasuram-helmed biggie, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady, is expected to be a treat for the family audience.

He will be teaming up with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli after the Baahubali helmer finishes work on the pan-India movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) that features Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel leads.