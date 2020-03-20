'83' postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus threat

Ranveer Singh starrer '83' postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus theat

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Mar 20 2020, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 12:10 ist
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in '83'. (Credit: Twitter/@RanveerOfficial)

After Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama 83 is the the latest Bollywood film to indefinitely postpone its release due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans, saying "health and safety of the nation" came first.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, was set to be released April 10 but it will now arrive in theatres at a later date.

"In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal.

"We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon," the statement from the team of 83 read.

The drama chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, Tahis Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi among others

83
Ranveer Singh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
