‘RC 15’: Ram Charan to play a double role in his film with Shankar?

Telugu star Ram Charan will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Shankar for a pan-India movie being referred to as RC 15. According to a report carried by Cinejosh, the biggie will feature the mass hero in two distinct roles—a young rebel and his father. The 2.0 helmer is expected to conduct a screen test for ‘Mr C’ at the earliest.

RC 15 will be backed by ace producer Dil Raju and have political undertones. There is speculation that it may have shades of the filmmaker’s yesteryear classic Mudhalvan. A few websites previously reported that Rashmika Mandanna, the star of movies such as Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru, is being considered for the role of Ram Charan’s love interest. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.

Charan, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), directed by SS Rajamouli. It is a period drama and revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters—Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It stars Jr NTR as the parallel lead and is his first collaboration with the ‘Mega Power Star’. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris. It is slated to release in theatres on October 13.

He also has Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, in his kitty. The film is a commercial entertainer with political undertones and stars Chiranjeevi in the lead. It has a star-studded cast that includes Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kabali actor Kishore. The film is expected to hit the screens in May.

Shankar, on the other hand, will be resuming work on his magnum opus Indian 2 after the Covid-19 situation improves. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and features Kamal Haasan in the titular role. It revolves around an aged freedom fighter’s war against corruption. The cast includes Kajal, Rakul Preet and Siddharth.