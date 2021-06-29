Johnson, Amazon to collaborate for an action-comedy

'Red One': Dwayne Johnson, Amazon Studios to collaborate for an action-comedy

Red One was conceived by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 29 2021, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 20:41 ist
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is teaming up with Amazon Studios for upcoming movie.

Titled Red One, the movie is a holiday action adventure comedy, to be produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions in collaboration with Amazon.

Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator of Johnson, will write the screenplay and produce the feature film, according to Variety.

Morgan is known for scripting films such as Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast Five.

Red One was conceived by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions.

The film is currently scheduled to shoot in 2022 with a planned 2023 holiday release

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dwayne Johnson
Hollywood

What's Brewing

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

China's growing problem of eating disorders

China's growing problem of eating disorders

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

 