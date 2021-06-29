'Red One': Dwayne Johnson, Amazon Studios to collaborate for an action-comedy

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is teaming up with Amazon Studios for upcoming movie.

Titled Red One, the movie is a holiday action adventure comedy, to be produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions in collaboration with Amazon.

Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator of Johnson, will write the screenplay and produce the feature film, according to Variety.

Morgan is known for scripting films such as Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast Five.

Red One was conceived by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions.

The film is currently scheduled to shoot in 2022 with a planned 2023 holiday release