Remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja: 5 popular movies that prove he was a solid performer

Promising actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday (June 7) after suffering from a heart attack, leaving countless fans heartbroken. The 39-year-old , who is the nephew of prominent actor Arjun Sarja, had starred in the Sandalwood remakes of quite a few popular Tamil and Telugu movies and carved a niche for himself. Here is a look at five notable films that made him a force to be reckoned with.

Amma I Love You (2018)

A runaway hit at the box office, Amma I Love You was a remake of the well-received Tamil movie Pichaikkaran and served as strong proof of Chiranjeevi’s evolution as an actor. It revolved around how a wealthy tycoon takes part in a religious offering to save his ailing mother.

Rudra Tandavaa (2015)

One of the most challenging movies of Chiranjeevi’s career, Rudra Tandava revolved around what happens when a courageous young man decides to punish those responsible for his brother’s death. A remake/adaptation of Vishal’s 2013 release Pandiya Naadu. The film featured Radhika Kumaraswamy as the heroine and was an important release for her.

Chandralekha (2014)

A horror-comedy, Chandralekha featured Chiranjeevi in a few avatar and proved to be a treat for the target audience. The film, a remake of the Telugu flick Prema Katha Chitram, had a strong cast that included Shanvi Srivastava and ace comedian Sadhu Kokila.

Whistle (2013)

Considered to be a ‘first of its kind’ movie for Kannada cinema, Whistle was a remake of the Tamil hit Pizza and featured Chiru in the role played by Vijay Sethupathi in the original version. It received a favourable response from most critics due to its sincere execution and impressive production values.

Varadhanayaka (2013)

Varadhanayaka was one of the most important movies of Chiranjeevi’s career as it showed his abilities as an actor. An actioner, the film was a remake of Gopichand’s Lakshyam and clicked with the target audience. It starred Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy and Nikesha Patel as the leading ladies.