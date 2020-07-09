Remembering Jagdeep: 5 popular movies that bear testimony to his talent

Noted actor Jagdeep passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 8) because of age-related ailments, leaving his near and dear ones heartbroken. An artiste par excellence, he became an inseparable part of the Hindi film industry with his flawless comic timing and impressive screen presence. He acted alongside some of the biggest names in the industry—right from to Shammi Kapoor to Dharmendra—and proved that he was an ‘A-lister’ in his own right. Here is a look at five movies that established him as a force to be reckoned with.

Barkha (1960)

A remake of the Tamil film Thai Pirandhal Vazhi Pirakkum, Barkha was a well-received drama that featured Jagdeep in the lead role. Produced by the legendary AVM, it emerged as a commercial success and hit the right notes with his effective presentation.

Brahmachari (1968)

Featuring Shammi Kapoor in the lead, Brahmachari emerged as a runaway hit and received rave reviews from the target audience. Many feel, its success established Jagdeep as a top comedian, opening new avenues for him. The film had a strong cast that included Mumtaz, Asit Sen and Pran.

Also Read: RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who became an important part of Bollywood

Sholay (1975)

Sholay, widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, was a game changer for Jagdeep and established him as a household name. Playing the role of a quirky wood trader Soorma Bhopal, he hit out of the park with his goofy expressions and entertaining dialogue delivery. The character became an integral part of popular culture in the 1970s, cementing Jagdeep’s legacy.

Soorma Bhopali (1988)

Soorma Bhopali, a Sholay spinoff, featured Jagdeep in the titular role and proved to be a treat for the target audience. The film, featuring Amtabh Bachchan-Dharmendra in guest roles, did well in Bhopal but underperformed in other markets.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Featuring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as the parallel leads, Andaz Apna Apna was Jagdeep’s most notable release in the 1990s. The comedy-drama created a fair deal of buzz among fans but failed to live up to expectations at the box office. It has, however, attained cult status over the years.