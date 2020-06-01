Remembering Wajid Khan: Film fraternity reacts to the composer’s untimely demise

Noted music composer Wajid Khan, a part of the much-loved Sajid-Wajid duo, passed away on Monday leaving his well-wishers in a state of shock. The son of tabla player Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, he had also lent his voice to songs such as Soni De Nakhre and Jalwa and impressed a section of the audience. Several popular names from the Hindi film industry took to Twitter and offered their condolences to his near and dear ones.