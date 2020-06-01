Remembering Wajid Khan: Film fraternity reacts to the composer’s untimely demise

Noted music composer Wajid Khan, a part of the much-loved Sajid-Wajid duo, passed away on Monday leaving his well-wishers in a state of shock. The son of tabla player Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, he had also lent his voice to songs such as Soni De Nakhre and Jalwa and impressed a section of the audience. Several popular names from the Hindi film industry took to Twitter and offered their condolences to his near and dear ones.
Akshay Kumar
Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time. (Credit: Facebook/AkshayKumar)
Adnan Sami
I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul..
Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...Folded hands
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون
May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen. (Credit: Facebook/AdnanSami)
Devi Sri Prasad
Shocked & Deeply Saddened by d news of d sudden demise of Wajid Khan (wajidBhai)
@wajidkhan7 Gone too soon:( May his Soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May God give strength to the familyFolded handsBouquet #RestInPeaceWajidKhan #WajidKhan #SajidWajid
@SajidMusicKhan. (Credit: Facebook/DeviSriPrasad)
Swara Bhasker
Awful to learn of the sad demise of Wajid sir of #SajidWajid Deepest condolences to the family. (Credit: Facebook/SwaraBhasker)
Anupam Kher
Deeply shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of greatly talented #WajidKhan of the #SajidWajid team. I had met him at few occasions. He was very humble, courteous and always smiling. May God give his family the courage to deal with this loss. Will pray to almighty. (Credit: Facebook/AnupamKher)