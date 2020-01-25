Republic Day 2020: Top 7 unforgettable patriotic movies

India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day in just a few hours from now and this has given our countrymen a big reason to rejoice. The special day is a tribute to the founding fathers of the Constitution as well as the undying spirit of the motherland. Over the years, several filmmakers have highlighted the glory of India through their work. Here is a look at some of the most unforgettable patriotic movies.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)

The only South movie on the list, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Telugu) revolved around the exploits of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter and highlighted one of the earliest battles for Independence. Starring Tollywood veteran Chiranjeevi and 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan, the magnum opus featured quite a few patriotic dialogues, which gave fans a reason to rejoice.

Namaste London (2007)

The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer was a commercial entertainer that revolved around how a 'desi munda' won the love of his life while highlighting the greatness of Indian culture. Released in 2007, it emerged as a runaway hit and impressed all and sundry. The film was loosely-based on Manoj Kumar's yesteryear classic Purab Aur Paschim.

Swades (2004)

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer focussed on the unexpected events that compel a non-resident Indian to return to India for good. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it proved to be a commercial failure but ended up enjoying a cult following.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Ajay Devgn starrer revolved around young revolutionary Bhagat Singh's contribution to the freedom struggle and grabbed plenty of attention due to its intense narrative. Despite being critically appreciated, it underperformed at the box office as it faced stiff competition from Bobby Deol's Shaheed, based on the same subject.

Lagaan (2001)

Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus Lagaan combined patriotism with love for the 'Gentleman's game' and set the box office on fire. It highlighted the multi-cultural nature of India while stressing on the need to be united.

Saath Hindustani (1969)

The Khwaja Ahmad Abbas-directed Saath Hindustani, which marked Amitabh Bachchan's big screen debut, revolved around the exploits of seven Indians who try to free Goa from Portugese rule by promoting nationalism.

Anand Math (1952)

Starring Bollywood thespian Prithviraj Kapoor, Anand Math focussed on Bengal's famous Sanyasi revolt against 'foreign rule'. It is regarded as one of the most important patriotic movies of the 1950s.