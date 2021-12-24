'Rider' movie review: Nikhil in a messy romantic tale

Rider

Kannada (Theatres)

Director:

Vijay Kumar Konda

Cast: Nikhil Gowda, Kashmira Pardeshi, Garuda Ram, Achyuth Kumar

Rating 1.5/5

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's 'Rider' is a story of two childhood friends Chinnu and Kitty who part ways due to circumstantial issues. The bond between them grows stronger though they grow up separately as Soumya and Surya.

Situation brings them together but unexpected circumstances prevent them from revealing their past.

Vijay Kumar Konda fails to handle a plot that could have been intense and heart-rending. Right from the take off and till the climax, there are numerous scenes that lack common sense. The director loses control over the narration.

Action scenes lack justification while ill-timed songs play spoilsport.

Eight-year-old children falling in love, construction of a canal to draw water and washing away of an Ashram in floods in just one day, a basketball player emerging champion only to visit Australia to meet a grown up girl whom he has never seen are some of the many illogical scenes.

The second half resembles an extended mega television serial. The editing and cinematography are below average. Arjun Janya's music is a failure, yet again. The lyrics get buried in his high background noise.

Though Nikhil has transformed himself to be an actor in the last five years, he still has a long way to go as far as expression and dialogue delivery are concerned. He impresses in fights and dances.

'Rider' reminds us of an inexperienced boy riding a bike on the highway with massive speed, unaware of his destination.